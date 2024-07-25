Two men found guilty of raping woman in Everett hotel room in 2020

EVERETT, Mass. — A Middlesex Superior Court jury found two men guilty of raping a woman at a party in 2020.

William Gomez-Rojas, 31, of Chelsea was found guilty of one count of rape and one count of aggravated rape.

Jose Morales Jr., 36, of Malden, was found guilty of one count of aggravated rape.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says on February 22, 2020, a 22-year-old woman went with Gomez-Rojas to a party at a hotel in Everett. The morning after, despite her efforts to escape, both Gomez-Rojas and Morales Jr. sexually assaulted the victim.

Once she was able to leave the hotel, the victim went to the hospital, completed a rape kit test, and reported the crime to Everett Police.

Surveillance video from the hotel and DNA evidence assisted in bringing the culprits to justice, according to investigators.

Gomez-Rojas and Morales Jr. are scheduled to be sentenced on August 2 by Judge Laurence Pierce.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

