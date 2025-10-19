Two men charged in connection with shooting of 28-year-old woman in Hyannis

HYANNIS, Mass. — Two men are facing charges in connection with the shooting of a 28-year-old woman early Saturday morning.

Evan Araujo, 18, and Jacob Winbush, 19, were taken into custody after an hours-long standoff.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 4:16 a.m. at 174 Main Street in Hyannis. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a 28-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the chest.

She was initially treated at Cape Cod Hospital before being airlifted to a Boston hospital, where she is expected to survive.

Araujo and Winbush face multiple charges, including assault to murder, armed with a firearm, and assault and battery with a firearm. Araujo is being held without bail due to a probation violation, while Winbush’s bail is set at $100,000 cash.

A preliminary investigation appears that this was not a random act.

Both Araujo and Winbush are scheduled to appear in Barnstable District Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group