Two Massachusetts Universities Rank Top 5 in New List

BOSTON — It’s college application season, and where to go can be a tough decision. WalletHub just released its Best College and University Rankings to help college-bound seniors make the most informed school choices. No surprise, several of the top schools on this list are in Massachusetts.

WalletHub says it compared 800 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratios to graduation rates to salaries after graduation.

According to Wallethub, the top 5 Universities in 2025 are Princeton, Yale, Harvard, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Dartmouth. Among all of the categories, Harvard ranked first for admission rate and graduation rate. MIT ranked first for student-faculty ratio and post-attendance median salary.

“In general, universities tend to rank higher than colleges due to their inclusion of graduate-level programs, greater on-campus opportunities and higher earnings for students post-graduation. In fact, the top 10 places for higher education in the U.S. are all universities. There are still tons of high-ranking colleges, though, which offer their own advantages like smaller class sizes, more personalized learning and often safer campuses,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

