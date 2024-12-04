Two Massachusetts men arrested in New Hampshire for attempting to traffic narcotics

Two Massachusetts men were arrested in New Hampshire on after allegedly attempting to traffic drugs.

The suspects, Raymundo DeJesus, 43, and Andres Carpio, 33, are from Haverhill, Massachusetts are both being charged with possession of a narcotic drug with intent to distribute.

According to reports, New Hampshire State Troopers had pulled over Carpio and DeJesus on Interstate-95 for speeding. During the vehicle stop, DeJesus had attempted to throw bags of alleged drugs from the passenger window, but the troopers dash camera picked it up.

Troopers investigated the bags and had found over 200 grams of fentanyl and 200 grams of cocaine.

Alongside their charges, DeJesus is also being charged with falsifying physical evidence. Both men were released on personal recognizance, and are awaiting arraignment set for January, 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

