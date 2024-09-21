Two killed, one seriously injured in early morning two-car crash in New Hampshire

NEW IPSWICH, NH — Two people were killed and another was seriously injured after a two-car crash in New Hampshire early Saturday morning, state police say.

New Hampshire State Police troopers responded to the intersection of Turkpike Road and Temple Road in New Ipswich shortly after midnight Saturday for the reported crash. An initial investigation determined that a 1996 Honda Del Sol being driven by Devin Lundgren, 21, of New Ipswich collided with a 2015 Dodge Ram attempting to make a turn.

Lundgren and his passenger, James Barna, 18, of Sharon, were pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, Samuel Wheeler, 36, of Greenville, was flown by medical helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester to be treated for his serious injuries, state police say.

State Police say speed appears to be a factor but officials are still investigating the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has further information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Isaiah Acquaye at Isaiah.J.Acquaye@dos.nh.gov or (603) 223-4381.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group