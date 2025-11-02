Two injured after rollover crash in Halifax

HALIFAX, Mass. — Two people are hurt after a rollover crash in Halifax.

The crash happened early Sunday morning on Monponsett Street.

Upon arrival, first responders found two occupants trapped in the vehicle.

The Jaws of Life and Cutters were used to extricate the victims.

They were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

