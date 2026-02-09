Two hurt in crash in Mass. town, one driver ejected from pickup truck, police say

MANSFIELD, Mass. — Two drivers were sent to area hospitals after a Mansfield crash, with the impact ejecting one driver from their vehicle and tearing down a traffic light pole, police said.

The two-vehicle crash happened around noon on Monday at the intersection of Commercial Street, or Route 140, and School Street, police said in a statement.

At about 12 p.m., Southeastern Massachusetts Regional 911 District received several 911 calls reporting a crash with ejection at Commercial and School streets.

When police and fire crews arrived at the scene, they found a damaged sedan and a pickup truck. Both vehicles had heavy front-end damage.

Several witnesses and motorists were rendering aid when first responders arrived, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck, who was ejected from their vehicle, was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the sedan was taken by ambulance to Boston Medical Center South in Brockton with serious injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Neither driver was identified on Monday.

A preliminary investigation found the sedan, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, drove into the breakdown lane on Route 140 to get around traffic, proceeded through a red light, and struck the pickup truck as it headed westbound on School Street through the intersection, police said. The impact caused the truck to roll onto its side and eject the driver.

A traffic signal pole was struck, knocking out all signals. Police said the intersection will remain closed while repairs are made.

Police said charges are expected to be filed against the sedan driver. The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

