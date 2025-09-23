Two hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Two people have been taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries, after a shooting in Brockton on Tuesday afternoon.

Brockton police officers responded to the area around Crescent and Montello Streets shortly before 4:00 p.m. for the reported shooting.

Two hospitalized, one with serious gunshot wounds after shooting in Brockton

Responding officers found two victims, one with apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims had life-threatening injuries; the other appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Brockton police spokesperson.

An arrest has not been announced.

Brockton police say members of the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office are the primary investigators of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

