Two hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Two people have been taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries, after a shooting in Brockton on Tuesday afternoon.
Brockton police officers responded to the area around Crescent and Montello Streets shortly before 4:00 p.m. for the reported shooting.
Responding officers found two victims, one with apparent gunshot wounds.
One of the victims had life-threatening injuries; the other appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Brockton police spokesperson.
An arrest has not been announced.
Brockton police say members of the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office are the primary investigators of the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
