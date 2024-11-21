Two hospitalized in multi-car crash that shut down New Hampshire highway for several hours

A multi-vehicle crash in New Hampshire hospitalized two and shut down traffic for several hours Wednesday night.

Around 9:10 p.m., a 2017 Volkswagen Golf, driven by Thomas Daneault, 26, of Merrimack, rear-ended a 2022 Toyota 4Runner, driven by Adam Woods, 29, of Ipswich, Massachusetts, near the 10.8-mile marker on Interstate 95 in Greenland, according to New Hampshire State Police. The Toyota then swerved off the right side of the road before stopping before the woods. After hitting the Toyota, the Volkswagen cut across the center median and entered the northbound travel lanes on I-95.

Daneault then reversed and started driving northbound when his Volkswagen got rear-ended by a 2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI, driven by Christopher J. Dimare, 49, of Portsmouth, according to New Hampshire State Police. The Toyota then spun into the center of the road. Daneault was thrown from the car, which then caught on fire. Dimare then swerved off the road and hit several trees.

Daneault was rushed to an area hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries while Dimare was transported with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Adam Woods and a passenger in his Toyota were both checked over but did not need to go to the hospital.

“Due to the severity of the crash, members of the New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction (C.A.R.) Unit responded to the scene to assist members of Troop A with the investigation. While Troopers investigated the scene and emergency personnel worked to remove the involved cars, along with an extensive cleanup of a large debris field, I-95 was completely closed to traffic in both directions for around five hours,” NH state police said in a statement.

While the highway was closed, northbound traffic was diverted off Exit 2 in Hampton and southbound traffic was diverted off Exit 3 in Portsmouth.

All lanes were reopened just after 2:00 a.m.

All aspects of the crash remain under further investigation. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Shane McClure at Shane.M.McClure@DOS.NH.GOV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group