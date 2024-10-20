Two hospitalized in Auburn crash that shut down roadway for hours

AUBURN, Mass. — An Auburn roadway remains shut down hours after a serious crash early Sunday morning.

According to police, a car slammed into a telephone pole at Route 20/12 near the KFC Taco Bell around 4:15 a.m., snapping the pole and scattering wires into the street.

Two people were transported to an area hospital. Authorities say they are expected to be okay.

The roadway remains closed as crews continue to investigate. Police say the roadway is expected to be reopened around 12 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

UPDATE! Rt 12/20 at Taco Bell remains closed.



As of 9:45am they are still aiming for a 12pm reopen of the road. pic.twitter.com/BLDUNSSeKO — Auburn MA Police (@AuburnMAPolice) October 20, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

