Two hospitalized after fire at multi-family home in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Two people have been hospitalized after a morning blaze at a multi-family home in Wakefield.

According to the Wakefield Fire Department, crews responded to a home for reports of an explosion around 8:44 a.m. The home contains six units.

Two people from the home had to be removed by firefighters and transported to Mass General and Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, their conditions are unknow.

Four other people were able to escape and a total of six people were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

