Two hospitalized after fire at multi-family home in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Two people have been hospitalized after a morning blaze at a multi-family home in Wakefield.
According to the Wakefield Fire Department, crews responded to a home for reports of an explosion around 8:44 a.m. The home contains six units.
Two people from the home had to be removed by firefighters and transported to Mass General and Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, their conditions are unknow.
Four other people were able to escape and a total of six people were displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group