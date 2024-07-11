NORTON, Mass. — Two people were hospitalized after a box truck rolled over while trying to avoid a collision in Norton Thursday.

Police say a box truck traveling west on East Main Street swerved to avoid a vehicle turning onto Burst Street around 2:30 p.m. The box truck hit a tree and then rolled over and onto the side of the other car.

The two people inside the box truck were both transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other car was not injured.

Police closed the intersection of East Main Street and Burt Street for around 2.5 hours while crews worked to clean up the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

Two hospitalized after box truck rolls over trying to avoid collision in Norton

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group