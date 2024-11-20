Two facing charges in connection to weekend shooting in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The suspect involved in a weekend shooting in Attleboro was arrested Tuesday, police said.

Thirty-three-year-old Jacob Lacourse was taken into custody at a home on Dean Street, the Attleboro Police Department announced Wednesday.

Authorities first alerted the public to be on the lookout for the suspect on Sunday. According to police, Lacourse was involved in a shooting on Oakland Avenue on Saturday.

Lacourse was arranged on charges of assault and battery with a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.

Alexandra Elliott, 30, also of Attleboro was also charged with accessory after the fact and Intimidation of a witness.

Lacourse was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. He is due back in court on November 25, 2024.

Anyone with information on the identify of this person is encouraged to contact the Attleboro Police Department at 508-222-1212. pic.twitter.com/ibd7gzOdji — Attleboro Police (@AttleboroPolice) November 17, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group