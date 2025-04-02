Two dead after early morning shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Police are investigating after two men were shot and killed in Springfield early Wednesday morning.

Springfield police responded to a home on Hebron Street around 5:40 a.m. to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside.

The two victims were transported to Baystate Hospital in Greenfield, where they both succumbed to their injuries.

The Springfield homicide unit is investigating the deadly shooting alongside the Hampden District Attorney’s Murder Unit.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Springfield police at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip. Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE and your tip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

