Two Concord-Carlisle High School students killed in Florida crash, two others seriously injured

Two students from Concord-Carlisle High School were killed in a crash in Florida Monday night that also left two others seriously injured.

Jimmy McIntosh and Hannah Wasserman, two seniors at the high school, were killed in the crash, Superintendent Laurie Hunter said in a statement.

Two other CCHS seniors involved in the crash are currently in critical condition, according to Hunter.

“We offer our deep condolences to the families and friends of Hannah and Jimmy during this unimaginable time. Their loss will be deeply felt by our school community as well as by so many families in Carlisle and Concord. We are also keeping the other two students in our thoughts and wish them strength and a swift recovery,” Hunter said in a statement.

Students at the school are currently on break for April vacation, according to the school’s calendar.

Grief counselors will be available at CCHS on Wednesday for students and staff from 10 am to noon and next Monday when students return to school from spring break.

