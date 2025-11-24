Local

Two charged in connection to deadly Springfield shooting in June

By Isabella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff
Two charged in connection to deadly Springfield shooting in June
By Isabella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Springfield.

Erick Osorio-Rivera, 33, and Vidal Hernandez-Vazquez, 19, both of Springfield, were served murder warrants in connection with the killing of 22-year-old Felix Ponce-Cardona of Springfield back on June 29. Both men are facing a list of additional charges including carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, around 6:25 p.m., on Sunday, June 29, officers responded to the 100 block of Oak Grove for a ShotSpotter activation. Police located the victim, Ponce-Cardona, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he would later die on July 12.

During the investigation, detectives identified both Osorio-Rivera and Hernandez-Vazquez in connection to the murder.

Hernandez-Vazquez was arraigned on November 20 and is being held without bail.

Osorio-Rivera has been held at the Hampden Correctional Center in Ludlow since September 17 on separate charges and is also being held without bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

Most Read