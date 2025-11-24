Two charged in connection to deadly Springfield shooting in June

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Springfield.

Erick Osorio-Rivera, 33, and Vidal Hernandez-Vazquez, 19, both of Springfield, were served murder warrants in connection with the killing of 22-year-old Felix Ponce-Cardona of Springfield back on June 29. Both men are facing a list of additional charges including carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, around 6:25 p.m., on Sunday, June 29, officers responded to the 100 block of Oak Grove for a ShotSpotter activation. Police located the victim, Ponce-Cardona, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he would later die on July 12.

During the investigation, detectives identified both Osorio-Rivera and Hernandez-Vazquez in connection to the murder.

Hernandez-Vazquez was arraigned on November 20 and is being held without bail.

Osorio-Rivera has been held at the Hampden Correctional Center in Ludlow since September 17 on separate charges and is also being held without bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

