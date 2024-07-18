Two Boston hospitals named ‘Best of the Best’ by U.S. News & World Report

BOSTON — Two Boston hospitals have been named ‘Best of the Best’ by U.S. News & World Report.
Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital are among 20 hospitals that made the “U.S. News 2024-2025 Best Hospitals Honor Roll.”
Other medical centers, listed in alphabetical order, made the list of the ‘Best of the Best’ Hospitals:
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles
- Cleveland Clinic
- Duke University Hospital, Durham, North Carolina
- Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian, Philadelphia
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore
- Mayo Clinic-Arizona, Phoenix
- Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota
- Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, New York City
- North Shore University Hospital at Northwell Health, Manhasset, New York
- Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago
- NYU Langone Hospitals, New York City
- Rush University Medical Center, Chicago
- Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Stanford, California
- UC San Diego Health-La Jolla and Hillcrest Hospitals, San Diego
- UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles
- UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco
The Best Hospitals Honor Roll highlights 20 hospitals that “excel across most or all types of care evaluated by U.S. News,” according to U.S. News & World Report.
“Hospitals received points if they were nationally ranked in the 15 specialties – the more specialties and the higher their rank, the more points they got – and if they were rated high performing in any of the 20 procedures and conditions. The top point-scorers made the Honor Roll,” according to U.S. News & World Report.
To help readers narrow their search, U.S. News rates hospitals in 20 benchmark procedures and conditions, such as knee replacement, heart bypass surgery and – new this year – gynecological cancer surgery.
U.S. News also ranks hospitals in 15 areas of complex specialty care. These ratings and rankings are based on each hospital’s patient outcomes – that is, how well patients have fared after treatment – as well as other factors that matter to patients, like the quality of their experience and whether the hospital is adequately staffed, according to U.S. News & World Report.
