Two Boston hospitals named ‘Best of the Best’ by U.S. News & World Report

BOSTON — Two Boston hospitals have been named ‘Best of the Best’ by U.S. News & World Report.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital are among 20 hospitals that made the “U.S. News 2024-2025 Best Hospitals Honor Roll.”

Other medical centers, listed in alphabetical order, made the list of the ‘Best of the Best’ Hospitals:

The Best Hospitals Honor Roll highlights 20 hospitals that “excel across most or all types of care evaluated by U.S. News,” according to U.S. News & World Report.

“Hospitals received points if they were nationally ranked in the 15 specialties – the more specialties and the higher their rank, the more points they got – and if they were rated high performing in any of the 20 procedures and conditions. The top point-scorers made the Honor Roll,” according to U.S. News & World Report.

To help readers narrow their search, U.S. News rates hospitals in 20 benchmark procedures and conditions, such as knee replacement, heart bypass surgery and – new this year – gynecological cancer surgery.

U.S. News also ranks hospitals in 15 areas of complex specialty care. These ratings and rankings are based on each hospital’s patient outcomes – that is, how well patients have fared after treatment – as well as other factors that matter to patients, like the quality of their experience and whether the hospital is adequately staffed, according to U.S. News & World Report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group