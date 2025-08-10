Two bodies recovered after unoccupied fishing boat discovered at Grand Falls Flowage in Maine

BAILEYVILLE, ME — Maine Game Wardens announced that they have recovered the bodies of two fishermen on Grand Falls Flowage in Baileyville, Maine, following the discovery of an unoccupied boat drifting on the water.

The boat, a 2010 19’ Bass Tracker, was found drifting with its trolling motor and fishing lines in the water on August 8. Game wardens were alerted at approximately 3:45 p.m. and responded to the scene.

A volunteer discovered the body of Charlotte Evans, 67, from Cibolo, Texas, approximately 100 yards from shore shortly after 4:30 p.m. Game wardens learned that there were two people in the boat and began searching for the second person.

The search continued into the night without success. The Maine Warden Service Dive team resumed the search the following morning, August 9, 2025, and recovered the body of Douglass Bass, 67, from Agawam, Massachusetts, at around 10:00 a.m. He was found in eight feet of water, approximately 200 yards from where Evans was found.

Neither of the victims were wearing life jackets at the time of the incident. The bodies have been taken to Mays Funeral Home in Calais for examination by a state medical examiner.

Authorities have stated that the deaths are not considered suspicious.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group