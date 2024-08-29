Turf trouble? Environmental groups concerned about harmful chemicals from fake grass

Mass. — Turf fields are popular around Massachusetts for their consistency year-round. But some environmental groups say there are serious health concerns parents need to know about including exposure to harmful forever chemicals.

A 2023 study by North Easton-based Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER), found toxic forever chemicals, known as PFAS, in some synthetic turf.

The environmental group measured the amount of PFAS on soccer players’ hands before and after games on three grass fields and three artificial turf fields.

“The players who played on artificial turf and the coach, three out of four of them, picked up a lot of PFOS,” said Kyla Bennett, PEER’s Director of Science Policy.

PFOS is one of the most well-studied and dangerous PFAS, according to Bennett.

She said forever chemicals are linked to serious health problems and “can cause kidney and testicular cancers. It can cause developmental problems. It can cause obesity and thyroid problems.”

Turf field has already been banned in some local communities, including Concord, Wayland, Sharon and Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard.

In Newton, turf projects at Newton South High School’s field and a field on Albemarle have been hotly debated in recent months.

Todd Wiggins, the President of Sports Turf Company, spoke to Boston 25′s sister station in Atlanta. He says, “The manufacturer that we work with, Astroturf, they don’t utilize it in their manufacturing.”

But he said that does not necessarily mean the synthetic turf does not have any PFAS.

“The challenge is, is once it leaves that facility and it travels to its place of installation, that they have no control over at that point. It’s in the environment,” said Wiggins.

He said PFAS are a challenge not just for artificial turf.

“We’re finding it even on natural grass fields,” said Wiggins.

The Synthetic Turf Council (STC), an advocacy group, says it has worked with its members to ensure their products contain no intentionally added PFAS.

Currently, PEER is conducting a much bigger study looking at PFAS on the skin. Boston 25 News will share those results when the study is completed.

MORE INFORMATION ON ARTIFICIAL TURF FROM THE SYNTHETIC TURF COUNCIL

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group