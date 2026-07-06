Tugboat workers remain on strike in Boston ahead arrival of tall ships

BOSTON — Teamsters Local 25 members employed by Boston Tow remain on strike for a sixth consecutive day as contract negotiations continue over wages, retirement benefits, and working conditions.

The 23 striking workers include engineers, mechanics, and tugboat operators who help vessels safely navigate Boston Harbor year-round, including during busy holiday periods and the peak boating season.

Union officials say the workers are seeking fair compensation, improved retirement benefits, and greater respect for the work they perform on the harbor.

“These proud Teamsters operate Boston Harbor tugboats and are fighting for fairness, respect, and the ability to provide for their families,” the union said in a statement.

The strike comes at a critical time for Boston’s waterfront as the city prepares to welcome tall ships and other vessels this summer.

Tugboat crews play a key role in assisting ships entering and leaving the harbor, helping ensure safe navigation in one of New England’s busiest ports.

Teamsters Local 25 is calling on Boston Tow to reach an agreement that addresses workers’ concerns and ends the labor dispute.

Negotiations between the union and the company are ongoing.

Sail Boston officially starts on Saturday, July 11.

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