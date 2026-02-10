Tufts student detained by ICE allowed to remain in U.S

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The Tufts University student detained by ICE last year will be allowed to stay in the country.

Lawyers for Rümeysa Oztürk say an immigration judge terminated removal proceedings against the doctoral student last month.

Ozturk was arrested while walking near her apartment in Somerville last March.

In an arrest caught on camera, Ozturk was surrounded by a group of masked federal agents in plain clothes as she walked along a street near her off-campus apartment on March 25.

Ozturk was on her way to meet friends for iftar, a meal that breaks a fast at sunset during Ramadan, according to her lawyer Mahsa Khanbabai.

Ozturk, a PhD student in Tufts’ Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, was handcuffed and quickly whisked away.

In less than 24 hours, she was transported from Massachusetts to New Hampshire to Vermont, then down to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Basile, Louisiana, where she was for 6 weeks.

The Trump Administration revoked Ozturk’s visa because she participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations and wrote an op-ed in the student newspaper.

