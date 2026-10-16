Trump casts doubt on press secretary Zacharia’s future

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump suggested on Friday that his new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, might not stay on the job much longer.

“I told her, ‘I think you’re better off being happy,’” Trump said.

He also noted that Zacharia had been treated “very unfairly” by the press and said that he’d told her she had a great life and family without having to be press secretary.

Trump said he’d make a final determination later.

In comments to reporters on the lawn as he left the White House for Georgia, Trump was asked who might replace Zacharia should she leave and said that many people would want the job.

“I told Katie, in my opinion, she was treated very unfairly,” Trump said, noting that Zacharia has been “brutalized by the media.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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