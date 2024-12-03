Truck slams into railroad bridge in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — A truck slammed into a railroad bridge in Norwood Monday, leaving a big mess in its wake.

The crash happened on Guild Street around 6:00 p.m. and closed the road for an extended period of time.

The damage, however, was not severe enough to impact train traffic.

Video from the scene shows major damage to the truck and some damage to the bridge.

There was no immediate word if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

