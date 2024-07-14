Truck driver facing drunk driving charges after crashing into car in Hingham, police say

A truck driver was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence and hitting a car in Hingham Saturday night.

The driver allegedly crossed into oncoming lanes of traffic and collided with a car at the intersection of Rockland Street and George Washington Boulevard around 11:00 p.m. Saturday, Hingham police say.

The car driver was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The truck driver was not injured and was arrested for allegedly operating under the influence of alcohol.

“There’s no excuse for not planning ahead,” Hingham police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

