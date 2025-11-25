Truck brings down poles, live wires in Cambridge, officials say

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A section of Craigie Street in Cambridge needed to be shut down, Tuesday, after a truck brought down several utility poles and wires, officials say.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. in a section of Craigie Street between Brattle Street and Concord Avenue, according to the Cambridge Fire Department.

Photos posted by the department show wires laying on several cars and across the street.

Truck brings down pole, live wires in Cambridge, officials say A truck brought down a pole and live wires on Craigie Street in Cambridge, Tuesday, according to officials. Photo Credit: Cambridge Fire Department

A truck was responsible for taking down the utility poles and wires, according to Cambridge Police.

The area was shutdown while crews from Eversource and city inspectors could evaluate the damage and make repairs, officials say.

No one was injured, according to Cambridge fire officials.

