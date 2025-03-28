Triple shooting at New England home leaves father, mother, son dead

WOLCOTT, Conn. — A triple shooting at a home in southern New England on Thursday night left a father, mother, and son dead, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at 634 Boundline Road in Wolcott, Connecticut, just before 6:30 p.m. were greeted outside by the man who called 911, according to the Wolcott Police Department.

Upon entering the home, police said officers found three victims dead on a bedroom floor. Wolcott Police Chief Ed Stephens identified the victims as 59-year-old David Cote, of Wolcott, 55-year-old Michelle Cote, of Colchester, and their 34-year-old son, David Cote, Jr., of Colchester.

David Cote was in the process of moving out and his son and friend were helping when he got into an argument with his estranged wife, who had been living in a different town but showed up at the home, according to Stephens.

“He was getting evicted. I believe April 1, he had to be gone,” Stephens said of David Cote.

An argument ensued between the mother and father, and the son and friend tried to intervene, Stephens said. The father, who was armed, then fatally shot both his estranged wife and son.

“The father had a gun pointing at the mother. The son tried to intervene to protect his mother. The father had knocked her down,” Stephens explained. “The father broke free, shot the mother...Then he turned and shot the son.”

The friend of the son, who has a legal firearms permit, took out his registered weapon and shot the father to the death, Stephens said. He then called the police to report what had happened.

Boundline Road from Wolcott Road to Bilby Drive was closed for hours as detectives processed the crime scene.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

