‘A travesty’: Young woman shot in Boston moments after attending high school graduation, police say

BOSTON — A young woman was wounded in a brazen daytime shooting in Boston moments after graduating from high school on Thursday, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 200 Pier 4 Boulevard in the city’s Seaport section just before 11:45 a.m. found an 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Cox said the victim had just attended her graduation ceremony at Boston Collaborative High School in South Boston before she was shot, adding that there may have been “some sort of altercation” beforehand.

There are two active crime scenes where detectives are working and the victim was likely shot in another location before she was found in the Seaport, according to Cox.

“The event likely did not occur in this area,” Cox said. “It did not occur at the graduation...We want to make that clear.”

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden called the incident “a travesty” and an “unfortunate incident.”

“To say this is an unfortunate incident is an understatement. This is a travesty, this should not happen,” Hayden said. “High school students attending a graduation on a beautiful day like today should not have to have that day marked with a shooting taking place.”

While no arrests have been made and police are still searching for a suspect, Cox noted there is no danger to the public.

“We believe that this is not a random event and the public has nothing to worry about,” Cox said. “We ask for the public’s support as usual.

A witness told Boston 25′s Joanna Bouras that she heard screaming and saw a woman being removed from a car and loaded onto a stretcher.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be shared by calling 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

“I would encourage the young person or persons involved in this incident to turn themselves in immediately,” Hayden added.

The shooting remains under investigation.

