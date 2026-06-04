Traveling to Boston for the World Cup? This rental service can help families pack less

BOSTON — As fans from around the world prepare to travel to the Boston area for upcoming World Cup matches, many families are also figuring out how to manage the logistics of traveling with young children.

For parents, packing for a major sporting event often means bringing bulky essentials such as cribs, strollers, high chairs, and car seats.

One Boston-area mother is helping visitors lighten the load by offering those items for rent.

Sara Pettersson Kelly, a mother of two young children, operates a rental business through BabyQuip, a service that connects traveling families with baby gear providers. Her inventory includes dozens of family essentials, ranging from strollers and car seats to cribs and high chairs.

“I found myself with storage units filled with baby gear from my boys,” Kelly said. “They grow out of it so quickly, and it’s such nice stuff that you only use for a short time. I figured I needed to do something with it.”

What began as a way to put unused baby equipment to good use has grown into a sizable operation. Kelly now stores her inventory across multiple storage units to keep up with demand.

“Cribs are one of our top-rented items,” she said. “My storage units are just expanding at this point.”

With tailgating permitted at Boston Stadium during World Cup events, Kelly has expanded her offerings beyond baby gear.

Visitors can also rent a variety of outdoor equipment designed to enhance their game-day experience.

“We’re looking more into renting coolers, tents, chairs—anything that can make your tailgating experience better,” Kelly said.

The service is designed to help travelers avoid packing large or cumbersome items while still having everything they need once they arrive.

Kelly says customers can have rental items delivered directly to their hotel, rental property, or other destination in the area. Set-up assistance is also available for certain items.

“When you come here, we’ll have everything ready for you,” she said. “We’ll be able to deliver everything straight to your location and get everything set up for you if that’s needed as well.”

As World Cup excitement builds in the Boston area, services like these may help make travel easier for families and fans looking to focus on the experience rather than the extra luggage.

For more information about available rentals, visit: Baby Equipment Rentals - Rent Cribs | BabyQuip

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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