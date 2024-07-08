Travelers scrambling after flight to London suddenly diverted to Boston’s Logan Airport

BOSTON — Dozens of travelers are scrambling to find a new flight or hotel accommodations after a plane destined for London was suddenly diverted to Boston’s Logan Airport early Monday morning.

A midnight British Airways flight out of Washington D.C. turned around after about three hours and landed in Boston, travelers told Boston 25 News.

Ambulances were seen greeting the flight but paramedics returned with empty gurnies.

Passengers said they were told that there was an air quality issue on the plane.

An EMS official noted that crews were told that something was burning in the cockpit but the report was unfounded.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

