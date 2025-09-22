Trash collection resumes in more than a dozen Mass. communities after 82-day strike

REVERE, Mass. — Trash collection is back on track in over a dozen Massachusetts communities on Monday as the long-running strike between Teamsters Local 25 and Republic Services officially ends.

The labor dispute, which lasted 82 days through the summer, left many neighborhoods dealing with overflowing trash cans, dumpsters, and serious sanitation concerns.

More than 400 union workers had been picketing around the clock, demanding better wages and benefits. The new five-year contract delivers a 46% wage increase and enhanced health coverage, marking a significant win for the Teamsters.

Local 25 President Tom Mari praised the workers’ resilience, saying, “These workers stood strong for 82 days to send a message across the country. Never once did they waver in their commitment to remain on strike until they got what they deserved.”

Republic Services also expressed optimism, stating they are committed to restoring customer trust and resuming normal operations quickly.

Residents in affected towns, including Canton, Danvers, Beverly, Peabody, Malden, Gloucester, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Wakefield, Marblehead, Topsfield, Saugus, North Reading, Lynnfield, Arlington, and Watertown, are breathing a sigh of relief.

Karen Pecararo, of Canton, said, “We had flies, the smell—you know, just people’s trash on the street. I’m glad for the workers, but I’m glad for the town.”

Some municipalities are making temporary adjustments to help residents catch up.

In Beverly, for example, the mayor announced that Republic will waive the two-barrel trash limit for regular customers on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group