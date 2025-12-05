‘Transportation won’t be the story’: MBTA ready for huge FIFA World Cup crowds, Eng says

FOXBORO, Mass. — When the FIFA World Cup 2026 comes to Massachusetts, millions of fans will rely on public transit to get to matches and events. MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng says the agency is ready for the challenge.

“It’s going to be 39 days of fans from across the world visiting Massachusetts,” Eng told Boston 25 Traffic Anchor Catherine Parrotta. “We’re looking at how to make this an environment where they can enjoy not only World Cup events, but everything Massachusetts has to offer.”

Planning for Weekday Games

Unlike concerts and other major events, six of the seven World Cup games in Massachusetts will be held on weekdays, complicating the MBTA’s planning. “None of us want transportation to be the story when the World Cup is here,” Eng said. “We need to make sure we protect the level of service for commuters while moving fans.”

Infrastructure Upgrades

A major improvement is the new commuter rail platform in Foxboro, a $35 million project that debuted during Monday night’s Patriots-Giants game. The platform will allow more trains to run and improve accessibility for passengers. Eng also highlighted the MBTA’s Track Improvement Program, which has eliminated speed restrictions and enabled more frequent, reliable service. The agency has also been hiring bus operators and increasing bus route frequency.

Coordinating Across Host Cities

Preparation isn’t limited to Massachusetts. “We’ve been coordinating across all the host cities,” Eng said. “There’s going to be a fan fest in Boston, and possibly pop-up fan events. We need to make sure people can get to wherever these locations are.”

Optimism for Success

Two and a half years ago, Eng admits he wouldn’t have been confident about the MBTA’s ability to handle an event of this scale.

“Now I’m very optimistic that not only can we do the World Cup, but deliver for riders 365 days a year,” Eng said.

