Transit Police searching for suspect accused of punching 78-year-old man

BOSTON — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they say struck an unsuspecting man on June 6.

According to transit authorities, the suspect pictured struck a 78-year-old victim in the face without provocation around 4 p.m. at the Charles/MGH station.

The suspect is seen in surveillance pictures wearing a brown t-shirt and pushing a yellow shopping cart.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact Transit Police at 617-222-1050.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

