Train derails in Worcester with two cars filled with Ethanol

WORCESTER, Mass. — A train, carrying two cars of ethanol, derailed earlier Sunday afternoon.

Worcester Deputy Fire Chief Robert Courtney tells Boston 25 News that the train derailed around 12:19 P.M. on Cambridge Street.

The train was carrying a variety of cars, with six total cars derailing off the tracks.

Two of the cars contained ethanol, which appeared to have gone through a business building. The fire department has since shut down the power to the building and has been in touch with the owner.

Fortunately, no ethanol has leaked, and a tier 1 hazmat team did respond to survey the area out of abundance of caution.

A spokesperson for the railroad has said that there were no injuries and that there is no impact or threat to the public.

Westborough Fire Department was also on the scene to provide assistance.

The railroad is currently working on lifting the train off the tracks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

