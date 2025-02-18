Train carrying printer paper derails, closes road in Massachusetts town

LITTLETON, Mass. — A train carrying printer paper partially derailed as it passed through a Massachusetts town on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Three railcars came off the tracks at the Gilson Road crossing in Littleton, according to the Littleton Police Department.

“We are told the train is carrying printer paper and no hazardous materials,” the department wrote in a statement.

Police warned the public that the Gilson Road closure is expected to be in place “most of the day.”

A photo shared by the department showed a “road closed” sign and caution barrels blocking the road leading up to the derailment.

Littleton train derailment (Littleton, MA Police Department)

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

