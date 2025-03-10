Train carrying ethanol derails in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A train carrying two cars of ethanol derailed in Worcester on Sunday afternoon.

Worcester Deputy Fire Chief Robert Courtney told Boston 25 News that the train derailed on Cambridge Street just after 12:15 p.m.

The train was carrying a variety of cars, with six total cars derailing off the tracks.

Two of the cars contained ethanol, which appeared to have gone through a business building. The fire department shut down the power to the building and has been in touch with the owner.

Fortunately, no ethanol leaked, and a hazmat team responded to survey the area out of abundance of caution.

Courtney explained, “Ethanol is very flammable. So, due to an abundance of caution, Worcester sent a truck.”

Neighbors watched as those units helped monitor the area.

Jay Senior, a resident in the neighborhood, flew his drone above the train and captured the scene moments after the train derailed.

“We are lucky,” said Senior. “It was something we didn’t expect... It could’ve been much worse.”

A spokesperson for the railroad said that there were no injuries and there is no impact or threat to the public.

The Westborough Fire Department was also on the scene to provide assistance.

The railroad is currently working on lifting the train off the tracks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

