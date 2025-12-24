Traffic Alert: Route 44 closed after crash

REHOBOTH, Mass. — Route 44 in southern Massachusetts was closed in both directions on Wednesday afternoon following a crash.

The crash occurred on Broad Street in Rehoboth and caused utility damage, according to MassDOT.

This closure is expected to remain in place for several hours.

“Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible,” MassDOT said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group