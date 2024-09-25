Trader Joe’s opening new location in Massachusetts

MILFORD, Mass. — Trader Joe’s is preparing to open a new location in Massachusetts.

The popular California-based grocery chain confirmed in a post on its website that a new store in Milford will open its doors for business before the end of 2024.

“We’ve consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Milford,” the post read. “We are proud to be joining the neighborhood, and to continue our commitment to providing nourishment to the surrounding communities through our Neighborhood Shares program.”

The new location is set to open at 230 Fortune Boulevard, according to the store’s online listing.

An exact opening date for the Milford store wasn’t immediately known.

Trader Joe’s currently operates stores in Acton, Allston, Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Burlington, Cambridge, Foxboro, Framingham, Hadley, Hanover, Hingham, Hyannis, Needham, Peabody, Saugus, Shrewsbury, Somerville, and West Newton.

