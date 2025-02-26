Tractor-trailer rollover on I-295 snarls traffic

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Traffic was backed up in southern Massachusetts on Wednesday after a traffic trailer rolled over in North Attleboro.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation first alerted drivers to the rollover crash near Exit 2 on 295 southbound just after 10:00 p.m.

In #NorthAttleborough, rollover crash has closed two right lanes on I-295 SB after exit 2. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 26, 2025

Video shared with Boston 25 News showed the tractor trailer spilled on its side on the side of the roadway.

One lane was reopened after 3:00 p.m. The right lane remained close.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

