Tractor-trailer hauling windmill blade overturns after striking bridge on New England highway

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — A railroad bridge that spans a New England highway was struck by a tractor-trailer carrying a massive windmill blade on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Route 1 in Stockton Springs, Maine, around 5:30 a.m. learned a tractor-trailer transporting an Apex Clean Energy windmill had collided with the bridge, shutting down the highway, according to Maine State Police.

“The collision caused both the tractor and trailer hauling the blade to overturn,” state police said in a statement.

The highway is expected to be closed for several hours as crews work to upright the windmill and move it onto a new trailer.

State police noted that the windmill was heading to Columbia, but it will now be returned to Searsport.

There were no reported injuries in the crash.

Stockton Springs is located just over an hour away from Bar Harbor.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

