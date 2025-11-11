Tractor-trailer crash spills candy across Lowell roadway

LOWELL, Mass. — A tractor-trailer truck crashed and tipped over Monday night, spilling candy all over a Lowell street.
Candy littered the intersection of the Lowell Connector and Gorham Street.
Crews could be seen placing the cargo from the tractor-trailer onto a flatbed truck.
The tractor-trailer appeared to flip over
The candy on the truck is from the Massimo company, which produces coffee-flavored candies.
Boston 25 News is working to learn if anyone was injured in the crash.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group