Tractor-trailer crash spills candy across Lowell roadway

LOWELL, Mass. — A tractor-trailer truck crashed and tipped over Monday night, spilling candy all over a Lowell street.

Candy littered the intersection of the Lowell Connector and Gorham Street.

Tractor-trailer crash spills candy across Lowell road

Crews could be seen placing the cargo from the tractor-trailer onto a flatbed truck.

The tractor-trailer appeared to flip over

The candy on the truck is from the Massimo company, which produces coffee-flavored candies.

Boston 25 News is working to learn if anyone was injured in the crash.

