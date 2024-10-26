Town of Middleborough is seeking donations, volunteers to aid dogs removed from Precinct Street home

Middleborough, Mass, — The Town of Middleborough is currently seeking donations for dogs that were recently rescued from a home on October 18.

On Friday, October 25, Middleborough Animal Shelter, located at 50 Joe Ciaglo Way, had received nine of the dogs from the home, putting the shelter at capacity for dogs being cared for. The other eight dogs are in the care of MSPCA.

The animal shelter is currently asking for the following donations:

Dry Purina One dog food

Any type of wet dog food

Metal water buckets (6, 9, or 12-quart)

Dog beds (any size, but larger and elevated ones are best)

The shelter is also asking for volunteers to help walk and socialize the dogs, as they continue to recover from their trauma and learn a new environment.

“If you love animals, you are a perfect fit to volunteer and help us as we nurse these dogs to recovery,” Health Director Kayla Smith said. “We want to be able to help the dogs socialize and feel loved in our care.”

The Precinct Street home that the animals were rescued from included 17 dogs, and 6 horses, all malnourished and “covered in filth.”

To volunteer, call 508-946-2455 or email Animal Control Officer Racicot at kracicot@middleboroughma.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

