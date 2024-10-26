A residential building’s trash chute catches fire off the Concord turnpike

CONCORD, Mass. — Cambridge Fire Department responded to calls of a residential fire in Concord Friday night after a trash chute caught fire.

Calls came in earlier Friday evening that a 6-story residential building in Concord had its alarms going off. Crews from Cambridge and Belmont Fire responded to the scene while Cambridge police worked to control traffic and Somerville and Brookline Fire covered for Cambridge FD.

Upon arrival, crews found that the trash chute in the 6th-story of the building had caught fire, resulting in the sprinkler system going off. The sprinklers were able to control the fire until crews were able to fully extinguish the fire. Approximately 60 firefighters from 7 engines, 4 ladders, 3 squads, & Rescue 1 worked at the fire

All floors were evacuated, ventilated, and checked for CO. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire currently remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group