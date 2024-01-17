Town-by-town totals: These Mass. communities received the most snow from Tuesday’s storm

DEDHAM, Mass. — Some communities in Massachusetts received more than four inches of snow during Tuesday’s slow-moving storm.
A winter weather advisory was in effect in many towns and cities.
Dozens of schools also closed their doors due to the snow.
Southeastern Massachusetts had a change to freezing rain and plain rain.
Here’s a list of final snow totals, according to the NWS:
- Ashburnham: 4.7 inches
- Ashby: 4.5 inches
- Harvard: 4.5 inches
- Lunenburg: 4.5 inches
- Newburyport: 4.3 inches
- Fitchburg: 4.2 inches
- Cambridge: 4.1 inches
- Rehoboth: 4 inches
- Salem: 4 inches
- Ipswich: 4 inches
- Mansfield: 4 inches
- Rowley: 4 inches
- Waltham: 3.8 inches
- Westwood: 3.8 inches
- Chelmsford: 3.8 inches
- Burlington: 3.7 inches
- Woburn: 3.7 inches
- Boston 3.7 inches
- Pepperell: 3.6 inches
- Norton: 3.6 inches
- Worcester: 3.6 inches
- Sharon: 3.5 inches
- Hudson: 3.5 inches
- Bedford: 3.5 inches
- Raynham: 3.5 inches
- Holden: 3.5 inches
- Topsfield: 3.5 inches
- Greenfield: 3.5 inches
- North Attleboro: 3.5 inches
- Randolph: 3.4 inches
- Lowell: 3.4 inches
- Newton: 3.3. inches
- Rockland: 3.3 inches
- Whitman: 3.3 inches
- Foxboro: 3.2 inches
- Milton: 3.2 inches
- Tewksbury: 3.2 inches
- Brockton: 3.2 inches
- Medford: 3.2 inches
- Boylston: 3.1 inches
- Natick: 3 inches
- Walpole: 3 inches
- Gardner: 3 inches
- Weymouth: 3 inches
- Chelsea: 3 inches
- Cochituate: 3 inches
- Acton: 2.9 inches
- Amherst: 2.9 inches
- Lynn: 2.8 inches
- Lexington: 2.8 inches
- Franklin: 2.8 inches
- Haverhill: 2.7 inches
- Taunton: 2.7 inches
- Middleboro: 2.7 inches
- Marblehead: 2.6 inches
- Gloucester: 2.5 inches
- Reading: 2.5 inches
- Rockport: 2.5 inches
- Needham: 2.5 inches
- Harwich: 2.5 inches
- West Tisbury: 2.5 inches
- Brewster: 2.5 inches
- Sutton: 2.5 inches
- Spencer: 2.5 inches
- Hingham: 2.5 inches
- Norwood: 2.5 inches
- Lakeville: 2.4 inches
- Millbury: 2.3 inches
- Wakefield: 2.3 inches
- Bridgewater: 2.3 inches
- Sturbridge: 2.3 inches
- Scituate: 2.2 inches
- Ludlow: 2.2 inches
- Chicopee: 2.2 inches
- Wellfleet: 2.1 inches
- Orange: 2 inches
- Mashpee: 2 inches
- Carlisle: 2 inches
- Hyannis: 2 inches
- Acushnet: 2 inches
- Chilmark: 2 inches
- Freetown: 2 inches
- Canton: 2 inches
- Malden: 2 inches
- Braintree: 2 inches
- Plymouth: 2 inches
- Pembroke: 2 inches
- Hardwick: 2.1 inches
This list will be updated as more snow total reports become available.
