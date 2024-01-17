Town-by-town totals: These Mass. communities received the most snow from Tuesday’s storm

DEDHAM, Mass. — Some communities in Massachusetts received more than four inches of snow during Tuesday’s slow-moving storm.

A winter weather advisory was in effect in many towns and cities.

Dozens of schools also closed their doors due to the snow.

Southeastern Massachusetts had a change to freezing rain and plain rain.

Here’s a list of final snow totals, according to the NWS:

Ashburnham: 4.7 inches

Ashby: 4.5 inches

Harvard: 4.5 inches

Lunenburg: 4.5 inches

Newburyport: 4.3 inches

Fitchburg: 4.2 inches

Cambridge: 4.1 inches

Rehoboth: 4 inches

Salem: 4 inches

Ipswich: 4 inches

Mansfield: 4 inches

Rowley: 4 inches

Waltham: 3.8 inches

Westwood: 3.8 inches

Chelmsford: 3.8 inches

Burlington: 3.7 inches

Woburn: 3.7 inches

Boston 3.7 inches

Pepperell: 3.6 inches

Norton: 3.6 inches

Worcester: 3.6 inches

Sharon: 3.5 inches

Hudson: 3.5 inches

Bedford: 3.5 inches

Raynham: 3.5 inches

Holden: 3.5 inches

Topsfield: 3.5 inches

Greenfield: 3.5 inches

North Attleboro: 3.5 inches

Randolph: 3.4 inches

Lowell: 3.4 inches

Newton: 3.3. inches

Rockland: 3.3 inches

Whitman: 3.3 inches

Foxboro: 3.2 inches

Milton: 3.2 inches

Tewksbury: 3.2 inches

Brockton: 3.2 inches

Medford: 3.2 inches

Boylston: 3.1 inches

Natick: 3 inches

Walpole: 3 inches

Gardner: 3 inches

Weymouth: 3 inches

Chelsea: 3 inches

Cochituate: 3 inches

Acton: 2.9 inches

Amherst: 2.9 inches

Lynn: 2.8 inches

Lexington: 2.8 inches

Franklin: 2.8 inches

Haverhill: 2.7 inches

Taunton: 2.7 inches

Middleboro: 2.7 inches

Marblehead: 2.6 inches

Gloucester: 2.5 inches

Reading: 2.5 inches

Rockport: 2.5 inches

Needham: 2.5 inches

Harwich: 2.5 inches

West Tisbury: 2.5 inches

Brewster: 2.5 inches

Sutton: 2.5 inches

Spencer: 2.5 inches

Hingham: 2.5 inches

Norwood: 2.5 inches

Lakeville: 2.4 inches

Millbury: 2.3 inches

Wakefield: 2.3 inches

Bridgewater: 2.3 inches

Sturbridge: 2.3 inches

Scituate: 2.2 inches

Ludlow: 2.2 inches

Chicopee: 2.2 inches

Wellfleet: 2.1 inches

Orange: 2 inches

Mashpee: 2 inches

Carlisle: 2 inches

Hyannis: 2 inches

Acushnet: 2 inches

Chilmark: 2 inches

Freetown: 2 inches

Canton: 2 inches

Malden: 2 inches

Braintree: 2 inches

Plymouth: 2 inches

Pembroke: 2 inches

Hardwick: 2.1 inches

This list will be updated as more snow total reports become available.

©2024 Cox Media Group