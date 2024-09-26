‘Touched the lives of many’: Belmont mourning death of beloved school crossing guard

BELMONT — The Belmont Police Department on Thursday announced the death of a beloved school crossing guard.

Ruby Wheeler, known for serving at the intersection of Washington and Common streets, was admired by students and parents alike.

“Ruby wasn’t just a crossing guard, he was a welcoming presence who greeted every child with a warm smile and kind words, making sure they started and ended their school day on a positive note,” Belmont police said on Facebook. “His kindness, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the safety of Belmont’s children touched the lives of many.”

Belmont police gave their heartfelt condolences to the Wheeler family, adding that he will be deeply missed by the entire community.

Police didn’t offer any additional details on Wheeler’s passing.

