Tornado watch issued for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON — A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Massachusetts.

This alert is in effect for Worcester, Middlesex, Hampshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Berkshire counties until 8 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont until 8 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/bsiIVi5tbj — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 23, 2024

RELATED: Tornado, severe thunderstorm tips: Watch vs. Warning, 10 other things to know to stay safe – Boston 25 News

Damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, lightning, and hail are possible in parts of New England.

To track the storms on interactive radar, click here.

WATCH THE FORECAST | INTERACTIVE RADAR | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow our Boston 25 Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Kevin Lemanowicz | Shiri Spear | Tucker Antico | Vicki Graf

Stay Informed:

Utilize MEMA’s real-time power outage viewer to stay informed about current power outages in your community and region, and across the state, including information from utility companies about restoration times.

Utilize MEMA’s live weather radar and forecasting tools.

MassDOT | MBTA | Logan Airport | Amtrak

Online Resources:

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency - on Facebook and Twitter

Mass211

Federal Emergency Management Agency

National Weather Service/Boston

National Weather Service/Albany, NY





©2022 Cox Media Group