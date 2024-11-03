Topsfield police investigating after a car crashes into a local bake shop

Topsfield, Mass. — Topsfield Police Department is investigating a car crash on Sunday after a car drove into a town bakery.

Calls came in around 1:13 p.m. of a car into a building. When Topsfield Firefighters and police arrived at the Topsfield bake shop, they found a car inside the front of the building with the driver sitting outside of it.

There were no reported injuries as Topsfield Police Department and Topsfield Building Inspector investigate the incident.

The Topsfield bake shop will be closed on Monday, as per their business hours, but will be open on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

