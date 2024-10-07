Topsfield Fair crowns winner of 6th annual hot dog eating contest

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — The Topsfield Fair’s sixth annual hot dog eating contest is in the books.

Colin Coates, of East Hampstead, New Hampshire, was crowned the winner and took home a check worth $206, in honor of the 206th edition of America’s oldest county fair.

Coates beat out thirteen other contestants, devouring nine quarter-pound hot dogs in buns, the equivalent of 22 standard hot dogs.

The Topsfield Fair said Coates polished off the hot dogs within the contest’s allotted seven minutes.

Massachusetts Senator Bruce Tarr co-hosted the eating contest with Marc Freedman, who runs the fair’s Bnai Brith Booth.

