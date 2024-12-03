Toddlers and television: How parents can make screen time matter for their kids

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (Ivanhoe Newswire) --- Hurricanes, floods, droughts, wildfires … kids today are growing up in a world increasingly impacted by climate change. In a recent survey by Child Trends, 54% of children are fearful about what climate change will mean for their future.

Television can be a powerful tool for fostering environmental awareness. But how do parents know if what their children are watching on TV or streaming on their tablets is helping or hurting them? There’s science behind the best shows, and TV can play a significant role in helping kids understand what’s happening, what it means for their future, and how they can make a difference.

A grouch, a busy bee, or an adorable dog — these cartoon characters are teaching our children important lessons about caring for nature.

But with hundreds of cartoons to choose from, how do you know which ones are good for developing minds?

The University of Rhode Island educational scientist Sara Sweetman, PhD has been working with kids’ shows for 20 years.

“Most children’s television shows are only about 11 minutes long. So, in that 11 minutes what can we do with the characters, with the story, with the content, to have children be able to walk away with the best understanding that they can,” she said.

Working behind the scenes is a team of educational consultants that help to develop scripts, focus on accuracy, and make sure the content is age-appropriate.

“They have a little symbol at the bottom sometimes that says ready to learn,” Sweetman explained.

The characters should be asking questions, making observations, collecting data, and sparking interest. Parents also need to be active in their children’s viewing. That doesn’t mean you have to watch the show with your child, but instead, ask…

“Why don’t you find two things that Eleanor observes and then come back and tell me after you’ve watched,” said Sweetman.

Sweetman says it’s important to first teach children to care about nature, then empower them to act.

“We want them to feel like collectively they can do things to help our earth,” she said.

Commonsense Media is a great resource for parents looking to evaluate children’s TV shows. They provide detailed reviews from both parents and children, and they break down the shows by age. You can also find information about the educational goals of each show, which are rated by experts. It’s a helpful place to get a well-rounded perspective on a show before letting your child watch it.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Executive Producer; Matt Goldschmidt, Videographer; and Bob Walko, Editor.

Produced by Child Trends News Service in partnership with Ivanhoe Broadcast News and funded by a grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF).

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group