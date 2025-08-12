Toddler seriously injured in fall from 3rd-floor window in Boston

BOSTON — A toddler was seriously injured in a fall from a third-floor window in Boston on Monday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call for an injured child at an apartment building on Evans Street in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood shortly after 9 p.m. found a 3-year-old boy who was lying in bed with his limbs sprawled out, according to the Boston Police Department.

The boy was struggling to breathe and suffering from swelling on the entire left side of his body, officers wrote in an incident report.

“The child had fallen out of the kitchen window from the third floor of the building,” police stated in the report.

A Boston EMS crew rushed the boy to Boston Children’s Hospital with critical injuries, although he was said to be stable and alert.

Police noted that officers “froze and secured” the unit where the boy fell from for further investigation.

Police didn’t mention if anyone would face charges in connection with the incident.

The Boston Police Homicide Unit is assisting with the investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

