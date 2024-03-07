Tips on protecting your basement from flooding during severe weather

HANOVER, Mass. — Wednesday night’s storm can cause big issues for homeowners.

Curt Guenther is the owner of Real Dry Waterproofing in Hanover, and he says he’s expecting an increase in calls for sump pump installations after this storm.

If your basement is prone to flooding, there are things you can do in the future to prevent that water from building up in your foundation.

“Roof runoff and down spouts are important, making sure your gutters are clean because runoff over the gutter can sort of saturate the foundation, but getting the roof water as far away as possible especially if you have any basins, street collection basins, drainage basins on your street, make sure those are clean because that could backup on your driveway,” said Guenther. “Those are important, that’s the most proactive thing you can do.”

If you are thinking of getting a sump pump Guenther says they usually last between five and ten years depending on how much use they get.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

